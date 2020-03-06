Selena Gomez will Justin listen to your new songs

LOS ANGELES, California.- Selena Gomez launched “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” over the course of a week, and the new melodies of the singer led to many speculations, whether your separation from Justin Bieber.

However, now you have no qualms to speak openly about their experiences, said in an interview on the Zach Sang Show, a time-hang your phone, the only things that are “in their world” to your friends and family.

During the “chat”, asked Selena, if I wanted to, that the person about whom he wrote to listen to the music, and she said: “Yes, I want to”.

“My intentions are never evil,” he added. “I want to always come from a place that is real, and if I feel that some things have not say, I can convert, the in the art. Then, of course, sure. In General, the most important part but the world must listen to him… and to deal with him.”

Also, it was asked whether or not she loves today, unlike a few years ago hinted that she and Justin had a relationship “toxic”.

His first experiences with love, Selena said: “If you are in a phase in which you love for the first time, it can be a little toxic. If you’re young, you have this co-dependency, you think that it is love and you are looking for these, the passion, and the mutual frustration that you think, “oh, this is love.”

“I have super-super single for two years and I would like to, how this love is for me. I want it to be real, I don’t want to, that co-dependent or messy”.

However, the star said that she is now happy to be alone, and not in search of a new relationship.

She said: “I’m cooled down, in this moment, I have fun when you are alone… feels good, feels amazing”.

The day before, Selena an interview with On Air had Seacrest with Ryan where she talked about her texts to ‘Loose You To Love Me’, and agreed with the moderator of the program. The worst part of a break is “to see, to someone else (in the movement) so quickly”.

But Justin and his new wife Hailey Bieber apparently heard the new music of Selena and “both want you to be happy”.

A source E said! News: “of course, Justin and Hailey are have heard, the new song from Selena, and they both try not to respond to your letters pointing to Justin. It is not ideal for Hailey, but she understood the creative process, writing, music, and Justin had a past.