Shakira cause a stir in the world with champeta challenge

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGkeHlyrMPI(/embed)

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed a fabulous halftime show, the final of the Super Bowl LIV, was held at the Hard Rock stage in Miami, Florida. The Colombian singer and the “Diva of the Bronx” they each have their own style, in spite of the show half the time, the past and history.

Although already almost a week with this show, the excitement about the dance champeta Shakira led, not for. The singer created originally from Barranquilla, Colombia #Champeta challengethat have connected millions of people and sharing in social networks, their best dance steps.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pILCn6VO_RU(/embed)







In your social networks such as Tik Tok, Twitter, and in the stories from your Instagram, Shakira shared several videos has been carried out by the fans, the #champeta challenge.

As many will recall, in the last part of the halftime show, after the implementation of a part of the choreography of “Waka Waka”, Shakira is a cheerful, infectious and great to dance with steps of champeta led, while he interpreted a the same year, the arbitration of the Congolese Syran Mbenza, Diblo Dibala and Lokassa Already Mbongo.

According to some experts of Afro-Caribbean music, what is Shakira not dancing actually, champeta, but the steps themselves were, and that the singer rumbles him a big boost in this pace it on the streets of Cartagena, and now (after the Super-Bowl-LIV), you will have to travel to give to the world.

In social networks, Shakira said before the wrath of his show: