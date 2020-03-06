She knew the Prince hated the music of Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry

Often occur. A great artist can die, but he will never rest in peace: his heirs are still novelties created in his name for the rest of eternity. The case is Prince: just show the contents of letters, the man in his house shortly after his death. Since, the genius of Minneapolis has sharply criticized the then-ascending figures in the music, such as Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry.

Notes you in your home to Paisley Park after his death in the year 2016, the Prince criticised the music industry by “trying to encajarnos at any price” – two singers, who after is revealed to be the website of the journal NME. Author Purple Rain you wrote: “we like his music, no matter how often you spend your songs”.

The cards are part of a book with the title The Beautiful Ones (The most beautiful), a compilation of letters to your heirs, if searched among his things, in order to generate revenue. The volume, will be released this Tuesdaywas beeping get, a fan of Prince, which had been set compiled by Dan, the work in the memoirs of the singer before she died.

In an interview with the daily newspaper The GuardianBeep told bring, he found a lot of material. “The amount of paper was impressive. In one room you could find something from 1979, and in the vicinity, where he was described a little of 2002″,.

Prince was very critical with the songs of Katy Perry.

It is not the only novelty, the last associated with Prince. His heirs gave recently to a demo of acoustic I Feel for Youan issue of 1979, on the occasion of the release of the second album by Prince-the title’s namesake with the name of the singer, occurred on the 19. October 1979.

Ed Sheeran was also among the favourites of the Prince.

The issue of noise protection, allegedly recorded between December and January, 1978/79, “capture the Prince veinteañero in an intimate moment, raw”, as the specialists worked with the material. “I flew with the head. Here the young Prince is thinking out loud, the his way with your feelings by singing,” said the archivist, Michael Howe.

A few weeks ago, the heirs of Prince criticized had Donald Trump, by the use of Purple Rain at an event in Minneapolis, in spite of that, in the year 2018, the lawyers of the Trump had promised that the President of the United States would result from the use of their music.

