Something uploaded by sound? Jennifer Lopez honored Kobe Bryant in a way, a little strange

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
5


The tragic accident of the helicopter of the famous basquetbolista, Kone Bryant, in addition to their daughter, Gigi, has not ceased to be conmocionar the world in General, died. Between them, Jennifer Lopezstill, like all of a sudden the star of the NBA broke understand.

Therefore, the diva from the Bronx decided to have recourse to a possibility, a strange tribute to the basquetbolista. JLo decided manicure with numbers, the t-shirt, both of Kobe, as well as his daughter, he was a fan of the sport, like her father.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here