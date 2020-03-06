Taylor Swift breaks with the scheme of “Cats” with new theme

The soundtrack of the film adaptation of the musical “Cats” is written a new theme, which the composer of the original score of the famous Andrew Lloyd Webberin collaboration with the American artist Taylor Swift.

With the title “Beautiful Ghosts”the song will be added to the plot of the film and is audible again, the claim to the end, according to the press release from Universal Pictures directed to the media.

This modern version is for the cinema “Cats”as one of the most successful musicals of the history, the premiere conference in the end of December and is with the address Tom Hooperresponsible in turn of titles such as “The wretched” or “The king’s speech”.

The actress, singer and dancer The Royal Ballet Francesca Hayward, protagonist of the band in the role of Victoria, which will be responsible for the interpretation of the new songs, during the development of the story, while Swift, who is also a role in the film, the singing at the end.

“If I have the script, I immediately thought it was a new topic to the victory,” said Webber in the printed statements in the press release about the birth of the “Beautiful Ghosts”, which according to him has “in a time of great importance for the whole movie”.

The musical “Cats” it is one of the long-lived, and the story, both in London’s West End and on Broadway, and his score includes music pieces of flagship initiatives such as “Memory”, performs in this film adaptation Jennifer Hudson.

Except for him and the other artists are cited, complete the cast Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and James Corden.

Originally debuted in theaters-New London in 1981, where he joined the cartel in the course of 21 years, and was awarded the Prix Olivier and The price of the Evening Standard the “best musical”. Since then, through the world and have been seen traveled more than 81 million viewers in more than fifty countries and nineteen languages.

In 1983, after its premiere in Broadwayseven Tony awards, including “best musical” won, and was on the poster, the 18 years.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_yhrD6IJQA(/embed)

fjb