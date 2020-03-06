The best looks from the Coachella music festival in 2015

On the first weekend of the festival, the most famous of the university of California – The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – it took place in the last 10 days, the 11th and 12th of April, met the love of music and fashion. In the back of the 70s, in the style of the boho some of the looksand , of course, is not missing, the fringe, the suede, the Suede and, the sandals gladiator. You will find here the selection of the best looks of the street style the A Friend by the It Facts.

Shanina shaik trial, model

Street style

Victoria Justice, such as the famous sandals base

Marina and the diamonds in a Onesie in pink in sequins.

Sahara Ray, designer

Gizele Oliveira in a color, crochet

Alessandra Ambrosio in a dress, long open back

Street style

Olivia Lopez

Experience the 90's

Outfit from the classics to the Coachella music festival: a hat, round sunglasses and a backpack

Marina Small

Mimi Elashiry, the model

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a white robe worked with in the profit and

Gigi Hadid for the H&M at the Coachella music festival

Street style: co-ord

