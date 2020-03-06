The crush of Rosalie could be, Kylie Jenner, this Valentine’s day | INSTAGRAM

The famous singer Rosalia is one of the celebrities most popular and is all the rage, and for a change talk theme is again announced on twitter that she is not ready for this 14. February, since you don’t know whether you something for Valentine’s day with your “crush”.

But the most important question is generated, Who was the crush of Rosalie?.

“Another year without the love of my life,” commented a user, accompanied by a video of Rosalie with a fun filter that shows to cry, so that Rosalie, it was reported on your official account so that you get the reference, that you do not concretrado nothing in your love life.

It seems that Rosalía, if you have someone in your sights, however, has achieved something, but more interesting is, who it could be, your crush, because many users began to autonombrarse like crush-singer, however, it is more likely that you will try another famous.

But I’ll send you some of my crush or not???? — R O S A L I A (@rosalia)

Some users also wondered whether your crush is a woman or a man, because he was thinking with Kylie Jenner, that someone could fall in love with a woman, so beautiful, some internet users found that, like the 2 famous.

Recently, the Spanish announced that his new single, the traditional tangos, called him “I Swear to God, why”, a song that in the prisons, what “forces, everything,” produced by her and of Gincho, in the jura, your “Gucci bag, diamonds and ivory” to your “child”.

We remember the legendary party of the Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner took place on 1. February will be the two celebrities saw, on the one hand, Christina Aguilera and, on the other, Rosalie, apparently, both met for the first time at a presentation ceremony, and from this point on, their paths merged.

On her latest album, returns the artist with the flamenco more pure in a subject, in which he about a broken love, which, by the imprisonment of her partner: “Swear it, swear it, I swear, I swear that the time I wait for you in your I will to you.”