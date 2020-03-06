The film by Adam Driver, and Scarlett Johansson, which will have its premiere at TIFF

The International Film Festival of Toronto (TIFF)confirmed the presence of the A Different Storycreated by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driverand published the first and still the official version of the film and its plot. Check it out.

The film was directed Noah Baumbach (The Meyerowitz Stories, Frances Ha) A Director of a drama (Adam Driverand his wife is an actress (Scarlett Johanssonwhen confronted in a stressful and complicated divorce, they are extremely creative and personal.

A Different Story it has been in the occupation of: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Merritt Wever, Julie Hagertyand Ray Liotta.

The film will be its world premiere TIFF At the International Film Festival in Toronto what will happen from the 5 to the 15 of September.

