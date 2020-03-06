The G1 – G1 has already seen the New “Hunger Games” came Jennifer Lawrence’s’ the revolutionary’

“The Hunger games: hope – part 1”, debuts in the night of Thursday (the 19th), it is clearly a warm-up for the Grand finale, which only comes to cinemas in November 2015. Even so, the distribution of the third book in Suzanne Collins into two films will not disappoint. This time, Katniss is Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence is the image of the revolutionary, for which the fans had expected. See the trailer for the film.

In the first part of “The hope”) with Katniss is depressed, in a state of shock, a refugee in district 13, after the complete destruction of district 12. His obsession is to know when the hunger games are their (lives Josh Hutcherson) still. As for the concern of the Alma Coin (Julianne Moore), the Chairman of the 13., and Plutarch Heavensbee (Philip Seymour Hoffman), is to collect all the seven districts in which they are on strike against the capital with Katniss as the leader.

You the uniforms, all wear, the military, and the atmosphere is rather gloomy. Finally, it is a declared civil war in Panem. But the attacks, led by President Snow (Donald Sutherland), Katniss agrees to be the “face of the revolution”, symbolized by a bird-robin, the fight with the “mockingjay” of the title, and then each of the “asks”. On TV, in the capital, it is revealed that Peeta has survived, but in his speech, he preaches, the cease-fire, and it is, therefore, as a traitor.

The character of Seymour Hoffman, actor, died in February, and dedicated to the film, is one of the most important in this part of the story. It combines all major parts of the rebellion. The guardian Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) is the one that gives more lightness to the plot lines funny such as “I’m a refugee from the politics”, “I miss my wigs” and “Katniss is a rebel, the most good of the story.” Haymitch (Woody Harrelson), however, has a couple of gigs, but that will come new characters into the spotlight, like Cressida (Natalie Dormer), the Director of propaganda for the rebellion.

To save the trip to the Capitol, Peeta from the villains of the capital, and it is, to ensure that all 125 minutes of the film is the tension. To go to the two countdown to accelerate, the hearts of the fans, in addition to a repetition of the heroine with her first love, Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth).

According to the “office of Paris’ movie, “hope: part 1′ will shows in the 1,300 rooms in the country. To show the data of the National Agency of cinema, that only 1.9 million people in the first “hunger Games saw” in the year 2012, and in the following year, “On fire”, won with 3.5 million viewers.

Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from ‘the hunger Games: hope – part 1’ (photo: Disclosure)