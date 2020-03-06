The gigantic promotion of Katy Perry’s Harley Davidson

Katy Perry went for a walk to Hawaii and returned with a song, should you, the Harley set Davidson to dance.

On 16 October, Perry Harleys released “in Hawaii”, a song inspired by a tropical idyll with her fiance, the actor Orlando Bloom. At the end of november, it was heard more than 32 million times on streaming services Spotify, and the music video that accompanies it— that of the pop star as a driver and as a temporary Harley has been seen by more than 15 million times.

Perry is a heavy weight in the social networks, with over 100 million fans on Twitter, and 80 million on Instagram. And many brands spend, and now the same on the product placement with influencers in social networks, in advertising.

But everything that Harley-Davidson made against the enormous load on the fan base of Perry to deliver motorcycles for the video. I found out how the new-found affinity of the Perry of the bikes, but only after the song was recorded.

Harley-Davidson has recognized that they need to replace their ageing customer base-male,; more young people and motorcyclists women are important goals of the marketing.

Perry not only wrote the song. Hired a professional to give you a motorcycle for the music teach, how to handle, video.

The combined effect of the videos, a video behind-the-scenes, and several short videos of the recordings on the Harley-Davidson museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, represents an incredible campaign of influencers in social networks, the manufacturer of motorcycles, got it for virtually no cost. This came along with a cascade of messages or in the accounts of Perry on Instagram and Twitter.

“You are very happy”said Mae Karwowski, founder and CEO of a Obviously, an Agency that specializes in marketing to influencers.

“Alone, the amount of content that you have created, to Harley, a clear positioning, that this is a new symbol for the feminist we talk a lot about authenticity in marketing influencers, and it is very clear, you have a lot of passion for the subject”.

Mike Craddock, managing Director of Kairos Media calculated that “the value of the integration of the product is located in a couple of million dollars”.

But this type of marketing is still an inexact science, and Karwowski, the campaign saw as something much more valuable.

“If you analyze simply how much would be paid Katy through placement of product, in their social channels, I think the 40 million us dollars wouldand the not even considered, the value has been heard all the time on Spotify,” he said.

© 2019, The New York Times