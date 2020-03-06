The luxurious villa of Beyoncé and Jay-Z in Bel Air

Beyoncé and Jay-Z they are one of the couples, the most powerful in the world of the show, if you are good moments, the bad, it is true, the deal done, and now presumes a solid marriage. And clearly, with the millions of dollars that you have saved both, can afford large properties, where they live like kings. Today we will show you to your villa in Los Angeles.

The couple’s property acquired until the end of 2017, the number of $90 million dollarshowever, it is estimated that the current value of the property exceeds $135 million. The amazing house has 6 structures, 4 swimming pools, bullet-proof Windows and even a helipad.

Among the amenities includes a spa, a fitness center, a room for entertainment, huge green spaces and the beautiful scenery around you. Within neighbors, which are in the neighborhood Salma Hayek and Tom Jones.

The house was built a few years ago, so that the couple will be the world premiere of a modern residence.