The new single from Selena Gomez reveals the truth about her romance with Justin Bieber

After several months outside the attention of the public and without a comment about your break-up with Justin Bieberfinally, Selena Gomez had a new single in what is a new era for the singer, seems. The single, with the title “Lots of You to Love Me” in English would be as “To lose you to love me”. Throughout the song it goes to the emotional void that had a past relationship, to assess where you gave everything of yourself, of someone who didn’t know.
“Promised me the world and I you’ve believed. You were my first priority and what adorabas. Incendiaste burned my forest and. Desafinaste in my choirs because it was not your. I saw the signs and ignored it.”
Along with the release of the song, Gomez wrote on Vevo, this is the topic of several recent events in your life. “This song is inspired by a lot of things that happened in my life since the release of my last album. I want people to feel hope and know that you are on the other side stronger and you’ll have a better version of yourself”.
Less than 24 hours from the premiere in YouTubethis is simply because it has more than 11 million reproductions and with thousands of positive comments from her fans that not only support, in this new phase of the musical, but once again, that the decision of the you terminate your relationship with Bieber was the best.
During the week prior to publication, Selena Gomez published a number of photos from your childhood on Instagrameach photo came in, accompanied by a sentence that we now know that the verses of the new song. “Lots Of You To Love Me” it could be a first sample of the third album of the singer, so that would project the long wait since the last “Revival” was launched in the year 2015. Although in the year 2017, released two singles, “Bad Liar” and “Fetish” and he promised that something new would materialize, will come in December of the same year, at the end of the day.
Other representative part of the melody is, if Gomez sings: “I Needed to lose you to love me. Di all of me and all know that. You me, the did you brought to ruin and now obviously is. In two months, we have remplazaste, as if it would be easy. Made me believe that I deserved it”. Although not directly to her ex, Justin Bieber is not mentioned, overlooked tips.
Along their relationship, Selena and Justin, returned in order, then, but between the breaks, the canadian singer went with other women, and it is even rumored that cheated on Gomez repeated. The last chance for the pair was between March and april 2018. Shortly after the separation, Bieber began Hailey Baldwin, and two months later they announced their engagement.
The separation of the pair came when the singer due to several medical problems since this summer, he underwent a transplantation of kidney, which was accompanied with several income private clinics, the helped, against your depression and anxiety.
The launchpad is her first public comment about everything has brought your love life with Justin Bieber. After “Genius”the singer wrote the song with the help of Finneas, Robin Fredriksson, Mattias Larsson, Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter.