The pattern book: the success of Rihanna, the children’s line of Sara Carbonero | style

Sara Carbonero brings a collection of children’s clothing

The journalist and TV presenter Sara Carbonero is already a line of clothing and decoration call Slow Love had created. Now he has decided to diversify their efforts, and create a range of clothing for babies and children. As you yourself has stated, this is a collection of unisex “clothing in a sustainable and natural materials” in “are of soft colors with die-cut star, moons, or of the rainbow, the symbol of light and happiness should never cease to reflect a child (or an adult)”. Little p, as it is, the online is already available on their website, and you can find, bodysuits, dungarees, t-shirts or patucos between 20 and 40 euro.

Rihanna: the star of the fashion week in New York

The singer, model and actress, Rihanna is also a designer. If a few years ago, you debuted with a line of make-up, now a successful underwear on the catwalk in New York. The parade was one of the most anticipated and applauded the appointment in new york, and saw a kind of plea against perfection is impossible, shows itself to be Victoria’s Secret, clothing for all body types. Hardly have been overcome, pictures of show the known esters. In addition to the prohibition of mobile phones by the Creator into a contract with Amazon, and show you on the video platform of the giant of e-commerce. can From 20 september.

The exhibition Dior, the visited most often, the Victoria & Albert museum

On 2. February in London is welcomed in one of the largest retrospectives of the house of Dior, with 500 costumes and personal items belonging to the fashion schpfers. The exhibition Christian Dior. Designer of Dreams to see and up to the 1 was of this day. september (closed on 14 July, but it was enough) in the Victoria & Albert museum in the British capital. Now the museum were published, the number of members present and were of record: 595.000 people to see you, as the 480.000 of the sample on Alexander McQueen 2015 (which was also issued, for two months less). As explained the Director of the Museum, the BBC, the body was “and are overwhelmed by the fantastic response from the visitors”.

The feminine silhouette, the subject of an exhibition in Madrid

For more than a hundred years ago, clothing-feminine highlights to the body of the woman, with silhouettes that have marked the Federal government for the y-axis to show or hide. The silhouette is, in short, the brand of fashion, the essence of a dress, although we are immersed now “in the tyranny of the visible”. A vision that is perceived, and the exhibition The body inventeda tour through the last century the women fashion opened on Thursday in the hall of Madrid Azca, where it remains until the next December 15, reports EFE.

Collectors So, Marta Blanco, and José Luis Díez Garde, the commissioners are organized. “The silhouette is the basis for a” dress”, about fabric and colors, account guard, “a lis responsible for creating the fashion of the time. For the commissioners “have marked three silhouettes, the world of design”: the tube tyres, it starts in the 20s and 30s of the twentieth century and wins in the 60 and 70; the triangular, with the name New Look and created by Christian Dior; and line, bag, or ball-shaped was designed by Cristobal Balenciaga, “with the disappearance of the female body”.