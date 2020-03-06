The representatives of the Local Guardia Civil will receive a certificate of refresher course

Date: 07/05/2019

In this Monday, (6), in the city hall of the city, and the ceremony of delivery of the certificate relating to the completion of the 2. Gear in the Monitoring and operation of the Municipal Civil guard (GCM) of the forest. The graduation ceremony was held in the framework of the launch of the campaign “, the Yellow” safety on the road.

“This training is regularly carried out in order to contribute to the improvement of our agents, and through the acquisition of new knowledge. In short, the rest of the members of the municipal take guard as part of a new recycling,” he explained to the Secretary of safety and security, Marcos Antonio light, saying that it was used as a criterion of antiquity, such as the choice for the selection of participants in the first-and second-class education.

The seminars covered topics such as criminal law, traffic law, filing of a record of events, the rules of procedure of the GCM, a procedure in cases of violence against women and minors, and first aid. The topics that have been taught by professionals on a voluntary basis.

The Local Guardia Civil to the account of the date of entry into force of the 60 players. They act on the monitoring of traffic around the school, in the 1. Company of the dogs in the custody of assets and administration.

The 1. Class of the Bourgeois, the Municipal guards

Mr. da Costa Soares

Antonio Luiz Lopes

Mr Azevedo Barbosa

Claudia Novaes da Fonseca

Alexander Barbosa Silva

Cleberson Souza dos Santos

Fabiano Joseph, Basil

Gean entertainment of the week, Teixeira de Almada, portugal

Marcio da Silva Sampaio

Renata Gonçalves de Paula

Sergio Alves, who is from the rock

Patricia de Souza Cunha

Vagner Machado, Roberto

Robson Luiz de Mello

Rosilene Carvalho Dias

Gizele Ferreira dos Santos

The 2. Class of the Bourgeois, the Municipal guards

Alessandra Carreiro of grace

Marcio dos Santos Marques

Ciléa Bandeira Teixeira

Michel Santana-Garcia

Regino Fabian Gonzales Corguinha

While Gonzales Corguinha

Ronaldo Anjos Souza

Adriano Solomon de

Sandra de Abreu’s many attractions

Antonio Marcos Martins de Oliveira

Uesley Esteves de

To Do Jose Roberto Marchareth

Ms. Walton Monerat O. White

Path said, the Free

Sheila Regina Guimarães

