The stunning transformation of Angelina Jolie in the witch’s future

Disney released a new video of behind-the-scenes of Maleficent: the mistress of Evil, a continuation of the derived from the live-action movie with Angelina Jolie.
In the following video, which details the transformation of Angelina Jolie into the witch Maleficent’, we can make a time-lapse style with the use of prosthetics and make-up is live on the actress to the character. To make things more cool, the soundtrack of “Back in Black” by AC/DC.
Check it out below. “Maleficent’ (Angelina Jolie) and her God-daughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) begins to wonder the complex family ties, as they went in different directions from the wedding, unexpected, and new dark forces game,” said a synopsis on the film. Writer Jez Butterworth, had worked on the Contra 007 Spectre (2015) and On the edge of Tomorrow (2014) and is responsible for the screenplay. Joachim Ronnig (pirates of the Caribbean: The revenge of the New addresses in the film. You can do this? Stunt doubles for Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie are very different from the stars
The cast also includes Michelle Pfeiffer (Murder on the Orient Express) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 years a slave). Maleficent: the mistress of Evil’s debut on the 17. October in Brazil.
