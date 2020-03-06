“This is not a film” – the notes – Glamurama

Anne Hathaway shocked to show his followers that you with a pregnant belly on Instagram. In the caption of the photo, which made the actress also made it a point to make it clear that it is not the characterization of the film. “It’s not a movie…For all of you, in the hell of infertility and conception, please, please, please, please know that it is a straight line in each of my pregnant. Sending much love to you all,” he wrote. The actress, 36, is married to actor Adam Shulman since 2012, and the mother of His three-year-old.

On the internet, friends and followers were left confused by the revelation in the show. “Happy birthday to you”, writes the author, Layla Saad. “I’ll never forget the day you brought your child in my class for the music. You have a beautiful family, and it’s exciting that you’re gonna grow up,” commented another follower.

Recall that the last end of his debut in cinema with the film “The villains”, a romantic Comedy, the main role opposite Rebel Wilson.