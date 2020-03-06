This is what Beyoncé taught him an editor of The New York Times

You can read an excerpt In Her Words (In the words of her), a series about women who dominate the headlines. You can subscribe here to him in English by e-mail. Tell us what you think here inherwords@nytimes.com.

Veronica Chambers has a ritual in the morning, sometimes has to sleep involved on the floor of his kitchen, to ensure you have to Wake up so uncomfortable that it succeeds early. Seems to have worked: it is the author of over a dozen books, including the latest Queen Bey: A Celebration of the Power and Creativity of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and the editor of the project narrative archive of Times Past Tense (past) is.

Tell us about your routine in the morning, if it is so, you are it.

In the morning, what all are for me. For a long long time, I was a person, night life. Then, piece by piece, I have tomorrow to me in a person. When I wrote my first book, I loved it to sleep. But you wanted to be a writer, so I had to run, because I have a full time job. Literally set the timer of my oven for six hours, which was the maximum time allowed to be the stove, and then I slept on the floor of the kitchen, very uncomfortable and Wake up.

Toni Morrison once said about writing, at sunrise: “All authors conceived of modes of approach to this place, where you expect the contact, where they are converted, in the line or where to engage in this mysterious process. For me the light is the signal in the transaction. It is not to be light, to be there before the light arrives”.