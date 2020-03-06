This is what Beyoncé taught him an editor of The New York Times

You can read an excerpt In Her Words (In the words of her), a series about women who dominate the headlines. You can subscribe here to him in English by e-mail. Tell us what you think here inherwords@nytimes.com.
Veronica Chambers has a ritual in the morning, sometimes has to sleep involved on the floor of his kitchen, to ensure you have to Wake up so uncomfortable that it succeeds early. Seems to have worked: it is the author of over a dozen books, including the latest Queen Bey: A Celebration of the Power and Creativity of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and the editor of the project narrative archive of Times Past Tense (past) is.
Tell us about your routine in the morning, if it is so, you are it.
In the morning, what all are for me. For a long long time, I was a person, night life. Then, piece by piece, I have tomorrow to me in a person. When I wrote my first book, I loved it to sleep. But you wanted to be a writer, so I had to run, because I have a full time job. Literally set the timer of my oven for six hours, which was the maximum time allowed to be the stove, and then I slept on the floor of the kitchen, very uncomfortable and Wake up.
Toni Morrison once said about writing, at sunrise: “All authors conceived of modes of approach to this place, where you expect the contact, where they are converted, in the line or where to engage in this mysterious process. For me the light is the signal in the transaction. It is not to be light, to be there before the light arrives”.
I had the great fortune to interview Morrison live in three cases, and although there is a whole universe, the love, I’ll have to write your advice, so very personally and seriously. So I’m trying to read a bit or write a little almost every day at sunrise.
So practically, it is a very good day, if you make the work to some of Tracy Anderson and Yoga with Adrienne. I love the classes spinningmy friend Tanysha teaches a name Wake and Drake Wake up (and Drake), what is the best. But now, what I need is the consistency and ease of power train in the hall of my house.
As you back in moments of doubt?
I was a writer, has been working since he enrolled in the University (there was a writing a column about cute boys, in the magazine Seventeen). My conservative estimate is that in my whole life, I’ve rejected about five-thousand times. So I get up have been practicing enough.
I allow myself time for afligirme and at this point it is pretty fast: I’ll give a day or two complain and feel terrible, then a day or two, the grief will go a little further away from my heart. Then, on the fifth day, I’m trying to read something and to do in the sixth or seventh attempt. I write a little, write even if it is a couple of sentences or get some sleep.
For me, the process is to connect again with my goal; I feel that to me. So I try to Aline arms about it, even though you have so many difficult things that all of us in the world.
You are as a writer, author published, editor, and mom, and you have a newsletter about the creativity. What is your secret to productivity?
Honestly, I grew up in poverty and in such a difficult situation, that’s when I realized, to pass that my adult life was, on the tightrope of the poverty line or in a house of violence, constant fear, everything else seemed to me a birthday cake.
I was disciplined with a diary of gratitude, but I think my life is a diary of gratitude. I am very grateful, that you have to life and the rearing of a daughter in the precarious situation in which I grew up.
This said, from my past, the socio-economic, I think, Yes, I am very organized. Not I grew up this way, but I’ve learned to sense how important it was that I helps to take the reins of my life: coordination, routines, systems, all that.
Also I watch constantly the balance. There are months, in which what is commanded to be a mother, and everything else will change something. If I ran a period of time, things are different. I also do a lot of reviews per season. Think of how you want it to be the summer or the autumn or the winter helps me to be more specific about what I am and what needs to go.
You wrote a book about Beyoncé (some call the collective-the ultimate Beyoncé): what we can learn from Queen Bey?
Loved the start of the tour from the book of Queen Bey, the libraries began to look on me as a Beyonzóloga what I have.
There are a lot of lessons from Beyoncé and this book is a collection of the authors as Luvvie Ajayi, Melissa Harris Perry and Michael Eric Dyson those who book for book, Chapter, and verse to consider stanza, what brings you and as always, this is a new standard in Affairs is creative brings.
But I think, personally, professionally and politically, again and again the letters Freedom that he together with Kendrick Lamar. She says: “I break all chains by myself / Won’ t let my freedom rot in hell / I ‘ ma keep running, ’cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.” Which in English means: I’m Breaking my chains, / I will not allow my freedom to rot to run in hell / I’m going to, because the champions league result.
For me, this song and this letter is a reminder that their own motivation and self-evaluation: I will) _ _ _ _ (here what do you and I’m going to surrender, because, a winner waives yourself.