To see the reaction from Beyonce, Harry and Megan, “ask” work

United States Of America.- The people went on Twitter to indicate, the answer is apparently inconvenient superstar Beyonce to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during a conversation with the ceo of Disney at the premiere of a film.

The former Royal couple attended the premiere of the lion king at 9. July, and took the time for a conversation with some of the most influential people in Hollywood.

This happens only a few months before the company hire for a project to Meghan, for work on a project from Disney in exchange for a donation to Elephant Without Borders, a non-profit organization for the conservation of the animal world and the research in nature.

The images, for example, show Harry praised the capabilities of the voice from the off his wife, the film’s Director Jon Favreau, Beyonce and rapper Jay-

He says Favreau: “If someone has a work of voice-over more…” before Meghan interrupted and joking you:

“It is really important that we are here, is the sound!” Harry then says ‘… simple Scar’, to steal a reference to the antagonistic character of the lion king, the tried, the Kingdom of Simba. The film’s Director Jon Favreau, Beyonce and rapper Jay-Z.

During the exchange, sees Beyonce note, the joke of Harry, before you get uncomfortable. The users of social networks shared recorded their thoughts in a meeting, suggesting that Beyonce was uncomfortable for the moment.

At the same event, Harry the acting skills of Meghan, CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, 68 years old, in a move that seemed to to surprise his wife, the former tv presenter Willow Bay.

During the conversation, Harry asks: “do you Know that you do, vote off?” You can hear, He answered: ‘Ah, I knew it’. Harry replies: ‘are you surprised Seem. Are you really interested in”.

The CEO of Disney, says then: ‘We would like to try. It is a great idea.’ Even if the comments of the Bay are not clear, and it seems that He is what you were talking about both of the spouses asks for it.

He makes a hand movement in the direction of Harry, and seems to explain, what causes that Bay completely surprised and exaggerated.

Netflix recently confirmed that it was interested in cooperation with Prince Harry and Meghan, according to his notice, and their Royal duties.

After a frenzy of sensational, intense negotiations, it was announced that the couple would not be his title of RHS known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in the future.