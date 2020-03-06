Trailer and presentation, not Dust 2 CSGO in Fortnite, to play the card interesting

Team Evolve work done Dust 2 from CS:GO for Fortnite.

We will remind that Epic Games has nothing to do with this project. It’s a user from the beginning to the end of defined Initiative, which was implemented by the creative mode.

Dust 2 has been ported and is very skilled. Already now, a Trailer was created, and the players move in Fortnite in the world of Counter Strike.

Dust 2 in Fortnite

Dust 2 really looks perfect. Of course, some parts are not enough, because it is only in Fortnite, you didn’t. But here you can find a lot of similarities. In addition to the presentation of the map, work here, Search in full mode “and Destroy” in which the players divided into two Teams – podkładający and protects.

In the mode, you can play in creative mode, and with the Code: 9908-4675-7557.

The game is really cool. Probably is but never, ever, marks in addition, in the menu, as there are a lot of negative reviews can. As the mode fanowski, created by players – very good. Hard to find ambitniejsze projects.