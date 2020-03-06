What is the #champeta challenge?: Shakira teaches dance – 12/02/2020

Shakira and JLo the protagonists of the mid-term were the Super Bowl 2020. The Colombian singer is dancing Champetaa musical phenomenon, even in the slums of Cartagena de Indias.
Champeta is the Caribbean, the rhythm of afro -, after The trade of Peru, and now you are again viral #Champeta challenge created by the singer himself.
Two days after the Super Bowl in 2020, Shakira released in to your Youtube account tutorial on how to dance Champeta.
(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGkeHlyrMPI(/embed)
Also, in your account of Instagram Shakira various videos published and released her to the dance this rhythm, and your stories #Champeta challenge his followers.
Their most important advice to dancing to the rhythm of Champeta “don’t stop practicing.”
The daughter of Ivan Rakitic, Barcelona player, also came challenge viral.