Why are the fans of Rihanna, you throw both of a new album? | Music

Long fans Rihanna are more than impatient by the issue of new musical material, from Barbados. To joke So much, that the own artist has reached around the pressure, spurred on by his followers. In the face of ignorance, rumors and much talk has been to multiply over the next album of the singer, the commitments, even before the name of the data carrier, R9. Of the collaboration (already denied with Lady Gaga), the possible involvement of Pharrell Williams or that you try a project with new sounds in the RiRi scans in reggae. The only thing that is true, that today, you don’t know anything for sure.



Rihanna is in the middle of the business as his line of make-up or your brand of clothes. / Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images /

Rihanna is much too busy with all the business on the stick, as his line of make-up or Fentyyour well-known lingerie brand. All of these projects, grow your checking account, he reached as a singer with more purchasing power in the world, but they are also the cause that many of their fans are, in the recital, the artist who for over three years waiting for a new hits. More, the situations in which the impatience of the fans lead to answers in this form: “I’m working on my music and at the same time do lingerie, make-up, movies, in addition to a few of the things I love. When the music is finished, you do not need to ask for it”. My goal was, as of the date of July, now august…but until today, no message on the front, something that annoys you, the, the idolatran.

The reasons why the fandom of Rihanna the aliens are many, and you will hear! In his sixteen years of career of the singer eight hard drives, collects all of them with great musical hits, the until today and no new achievements that we hear. These are some of the treasures that has left us RiRi and all the lay back his fans a lot less and refurbished.

Umbrella

The issue with the international recognition, a song of pop music was.

Diamonds

The best (flavor, color) while not is one of the most iconic and according to the Rihanna.

Pon de Replay

One of the first hits the dance is not to be booted from Barbados, with which it is impossible to get for years.

S&M

One that will stay in your memory, by increasing the temperature from YouTube.

Dont Stop the Music

His personal tribute to Michael Jackson this catapulted it to the top of the charts.

Princess of China

The collaborations have also very good results, in this case Coldplay the result is more applause, but we also can not forget Whats my name with Drake, Stay with Mikky Ekko, We Found Love with Calvin Harris or Love the Way you Lie with Eminem. We soon get a duo more?