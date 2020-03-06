your style and fashion

Selena Gomez it is a great example of the development of girls Barney to a teenager Disney Channel and finally one of the most important icons of style in the fashion world, in just 27 years.

Did 12 years since the singer and actress, she made her first appearance on a red carpet. Since then, it has become most important in an icon of pop music, tv production company, and an Ambassador of some luxury brands in the world.

The relationship of Selena and the world of fashion is rather a story of maturity as she grew up, her style has been transformed from casual, and casual to puberty, to elegant and naughty adults.

The first on the red carpet

Gomez had a Barney made his first appearance on TV and his friends, when I was 10 years old. However, it was the series of Disney Channel-wizards of Waverly Place the it stand out to the star, which premiered when he was 15 years old, so that’s your first red carpet, came, dressed like a normal teenager, and is always by outfits denim jeans and t-shirts, basic decorated, if at all, only with a few accessories.

With the success of Disney, also appear in other productions such as Hanna Montana and played on the side of Demi Lovato, the star of Gomez quickly began to rise and found on the title page of Teen Vogue in 2009 and performances at parties and red carpets, is important.

As to be expected, with success, your style should Mature, process-of big hits for the singer, who revealed he could leave behind, and the Converse and jeans to elegant ball gowns, the luxury accessories and the hairstyles sophisticated, as she proved with her appearance at the award ceremony of the SOUL, where she wore a Marchesa stunning silver.

10 years ago, when I was 17, Gomez became the Ambassador for the youngest UNICEF , where she began to help with their charity work, helping disadvantaged children. This gave him the opportunity to prove how you thrive your elegance, it all started because he attended one of the events, the dressed of the organization, with an eye-catching dress magenta.

The maturity and elegance

To the Marchesa, in the style of Selena, never again, always inappropriate casual, elegance and turned to important part of your personal style. In 2011, Gomez attended her first Grammy awards with a look, tires with a bright dress by J. Mendel.

According to what Gomez led the owner of fashion magazines is more important, if in the year 2011 she made her debut on the red carpet Vanity Fair with her then-boyfriend Justin Bieber, where the partner performed, with decorated matching outfits signed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Ambassador for the big brands

By then, Selena had already dominated his style on the red carpet, where you have already used clothes more attractive and more sophisticated, so that the big brands started to lay their eyes on you.

As well as her beautiful and long hair black and they had a contract with Pantene remains until today, in 2016, Selena has been an Ambassador of luxury brands such as Coach, Louis Vuitton.

Street Style

In the style of Selena outside of red carpets and stages was always casual, however, in the time of the promotion for her album Revival Selena also took a more challenging thanks to the help of her stylist, Kate Young, and Christian Classen.

Your clothes daily, a dramatic change in the fashion was, by the custom looks by designers such as Monse and Karl Lagerfeld.

MET Gala

Selena has her first appearance at the Met Gala in 2015 will wear a dress custom Vera Wang.

In the year 2016, Selena asisitó the gala with an outfit, signed by Louis Vuitton put on the lists of the best dressed of the night.

By 2017, Gomez arrived on the red carpet, accompanied by her friend, The Weeknd, in which more than the dress, design Coach, was her make-up, with enough eyes, pink more intense, what looks to be stolen on.

During his last look, the Coach, for the Met Gala in 2018, not the best reviews, we can’t tried, the creativity, with the help of Selena, this is apegara to the theme of the night -religion and fashion – wrote in her handbag, a small quote from the sayings of the appointment was “the woman who fears the Lord is to be praised”.

