1 – American actress Salma Hayek that explores the heritage of Lebanon in the Film

06/09: Salma Hayek on the red carpet of the film “Kahlil Gibran”s The Prophet” at the Toronto film Festival. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The stunning actress Salma Hayek has said this Monday (27.) and his new film, “The Prophet,” it was a labor of love, which helped to explore a relationship with her grandfather in Lebanon, is a fan of the book that inspired the film.

Inspired by the novel of 1923, the writer, born in Lebanon, Kahlil Gibran, the animated film tells the story of Almitra, with a young man under a friendship with the poet-prisoner Mustafa, whose voice is that of actor Liam Neeson.

The actress, which he co-produced the film, and it is the mother is the voice of Almitra, Kamila. The story takes place in a fictional town on the coast, and explore the themes of love Gibran, love, and spirituality.

“By the middle of the book, I knew that my great-grandfather, this book is for my grandfather, he taught me about life,” said the actress at the press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, where she launched the film. “For me, this is a Declaration of love to my roots.”