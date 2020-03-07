1 – With Salma Hayek, a film by the Italian Director, opened the competition at the Cannes film

14/05: Salma Hayek talks about the movie 'Tale of Tales' at the Cannes film Festival in 2015 (picture: AFP PHOTO/BERTRAND LANGLOIS)

A film of fairy-tale inspired by the author of the Italian Baroque, the Mexican Salma Hayek was opened on the role of the Queen, on Thursday (14. May) in the race for the Palme d’or at the Cannes film festival.

Kings, princesses, trolls and goblins, all in the “Il racconto dei racconti” (“The fairy tale of fairy tales”), by the Italian Matteo Garrone, in English, and is based on a book of the same name by Giambattista Basile, written in the dialect of the Neapolitans of the seventeenth century.

The film received some applause in the meeting with the press, and you have a look at the gala later, and in the presence of the international cast, Vincent Cassel includes in the role of the king, libidinous, Bebe Cave, John Reilly, and the twins Christian and Jonah Lees, Robert Henderson, and Toby Jones.

In spite of the names, to be a writer, which is forgotten today, he influenced writers such as the brothers Grimm, Andersen, or Perrault, they were inspired to write their stories, Cinderella, sleeping beauty or puss in boots.

Perhaps because of this, there is a sense of familiarity with the stories, Giambattista Basile, called by Italo Calvino as “the dream of a Shakespeare play on Wednesday deformed”, in the “the good, mixed with the sublime.”

The invasion of the Italians for the genre of “fantasy” when I was in Hollywood, and the intention of the Garrone was, to show how the stories passed down through the oral tradition of the folk in resonance are, and to question the obsession with the contemporary.

The fierce desire of youth and beauty, including a satire on the plastic surgery, which is already in the history of the label, in four centuries in advance, the obsession of the queen’s sad Selvascura’ (Hayek), for the mother at all costs, or a traumatic start in a Princess, in the age: in the film, Garrone of the story, the themes, universal describes, in one aspect.

“The key to the movie the desire, which develops into an obsession and lead to conflicts,” said Garrone to the press. “Basile is the author of the universal is very rich from the point of view of the visual,” said the Italian about the film, it is completely different than the realism, of the the cruel, of “Gomorrah”, the film about the Neapolitan mafia, the release of the fame in 2008 and received the Grand prize of the Jury at the Cannes film festival.

The English language was a decision to avoid, find in the plot, or the settings of the movie, filmed in the thirteenth-century castle in Apulia (South Italy), and others from Sicily and Abruzzo.

Salma Hayek at the “Tale of tales” (photo: Disclosure)

In the film, with a costume of lush, beautiful landscape, animals, mythology, and the soundtrack is effective, from the French of Alexandre Desplat.

To the delight of the short story, with moments the severity of the Queen, played by Hayek gets to eat the heart of the sea-monster), the plot moves from horror to laughter in a matter of seconds.

The actress, Mexico, revealed the details of the shoot and he told me that for this scene, Garrone insisted that the inside of the giant heart is a heart of an animal-real as well as the other food was. “It was scary,” he said. “Fortunately,” she (her daughter is 7 years old and it was on the set and said: “mom, can you go outside and let it all hang out!”.

The budget is relatively limited, and the film’s Director, 46-year-old can cause a feeling of strangeness to viewers accustomed to the special effects of hollywood.

So, he chose to emphasize the charm of the story’s bizarre, with a number of surprises, and the charm of the narrative. A “craft,” said Garrone.

The treatment of the wet form, the Garrone, with a touch of horror, violence and sex, he puts it in the film in addition to works of fantasy, for adults, the style of the series, “Game of Thrones” than from the movie and the series.

Hayek has also shown how it is to work with the Italian Director, the your repeat the scene, you will be considered to be the perfect. “He said,” it was good, but I’ve seen it in other places. This is the one that Mateo county, the Director, the scene must not only be well, you must,” said the actress.

In addition to the film, in Italian, in the official competition will also help, it will be in this Thursday for Our “Little sister” of the Japanese In Koreeda.