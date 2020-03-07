After a divorce, Angelina Jolie is a manor house in the French wants to

After a short time of peace, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt returned to fight for the property after the divorce.

The actress wants to fight for his property in the French Chateau Miraval, the superstar is not planning to be on the team.

“Angie has been in the tour de France, which recently made a pilgrimage to the castle and its wines, they also, together with the Mall. They had a Gentlemen’s agreement to share it, because it went back a lucrative business, but if Angie to Stand, she realized how much I loved her and how much he would freak out in the Mall, if she has everything,” said a source at website Radar Online.

The insider revealed that Brad is going to help the campaign.

“Brad loves it and is very proud of its status as a wine producer, and he knows that Angie is probably the one to sell you, or even worse, demoliria, just a pain. He will fight to the end, to ensure that you can maintain, your category,” he said.

The property is located in the village of Correns in the South of France, and was purchased by the couple in 2012 for more than$ 180 million.

The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, spend time with your dad

Millie Bobby Brown is in the list of Those who always

Here’s the rest of the website, the trailer for 2 Maleficent ‘ with Angelina Jolie is!