Aitana, Murten and Shakira competing for Dani Martín of 1 | 40 1

This Saturday, #Del40al1CocaCola celebrates the first edition of the month of March to know, with a voltage maximum, who are the number one of the list of LOS40 is. The previous Saturday was Dani Martín, who carried the cat into the water The lie, and on this occasion, the madrid offers many opportunities to stay, is high. But also sound strong for mounting to the gold medal, the other artists in key positions of the head.

So, the #2 Pablo Alboran and Ava, Max, could you add the fourth week in head; in #3, Black Eyed Peas, and J Balvin, the number one goods Rhythm. The following two positions are occupied by the songs that you have not yet touched, the ceiling and the well could accomplish this Saturday: Wherever we go, Murten (#4), and +, of Aitana and Cali and tuning tv (#5). We’ll see if between them there was a new leader emerges.

Three there are, the candidates can be integrated in the list as a novelty. It’s about what new Sebastian Yatra, Rauw, Alexander and Manuel Turizo; Lewis Capaldi and the boys, Norway Julie Bergan. You can still continue your favorite with the HT #MiVoto40 stop, you obtain your purpose.

Also this Saturday, Tony Aguilar, premiere announced where and when will CCME 2020, the festival of the fandom is already a classic of music in Spain. Good news for the CCMElovers!

For the vote at the antenna, we give the book The secret of telling stories, of Sejal Badaniand the winter hat of LOS40. In addition, the machine from the time in the Department, we remember songs, the number one in the year 2016. Remember that the appointment with the musical program is part of the weekend is 10 am (9 in the Canary Islands). This is not much.