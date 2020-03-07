Alessandra Ambrosio of the collar, emeralds turns, to strengthen the neck in the back in the day. Pictures!!!

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned on the red carpet in Cannes on Monday (14. May), during the pre-screening of the film “BlacKkKlansman”. With plans for a career in acting, the former angel of Victoria ‘ s Secret, dressed in a long-hole-pattern Zuhair Murad transparent and lining in nude. The part of the spring 2018 for the brand and took its neck in the back and recovered from the collar to the jewelry shop in Switzerland, De Grisogono.

In Brazil, the necklace is a luxury line of the brand, and it was washed with a 15 ‘ power failure in cabochon, a 65-stone-of-diamond, 1.349 control, and 1,416 white diamonds. Pure luxury! At the conclusion of the production-Alessandra – shot in the moments of leisure with their children, Noah and Anja, for a vacation in Brazil, he used the earrings with the same stones and a ring with an emerald-cut cabochon 41 carat.

Who was in the same pre-view, it’s Kristen Stewart not: if we consider before the heavy rain, the United States twice, and then, after posing for photos, he took off the shoes and go up the stairs of the Palais des Festivals. On the edge of a metallic Chanel Haute Couture, a member of the jury of the film festival each jump is forward in one of his hands, and went barefoot, flashing, regardless of the on.

Bruna Marquezine-premiere in Cannes, with a collar of$ 3 million

Another one from Brazil, who is also the main role in the French city that was The first year Marquezine: her Catherine in “God Save the King” made his debut at the world-famous event is a dinner on the Chopard and it has all of the flashes with a powerful bead jewelry. From the collection of the In the year 2012 and inspired by the film “beauty and The beast”, and the chain has more than stones 1000 precious, 372 carats, and is estimated at more than$ 3 million. Once you have a presence at other events in Cannes, The first year he came to Paris and found love, only Problem is that it is to resume training with the ball for Paris Saint-Germain.

(For Marilise Gomes)