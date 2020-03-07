Angelina Jolie is not a call for a reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt – Diário do Grande ABC

22/01/2020 | 15:11

The internet exploded last Sunday, 19. October, when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were photographed together for the first time since the divorce in 2005. The law was for the SAG Awards, and after the impact many fans have wondered what it would have been the reaction of the other ex-wife of actor Angelina Jolie, to the knowledge of the encounter.

A source of the website Hollywood Life said that Angelina was not very happy a lot of us on Brad and Aniston.

– Angelina doesn’t care for the reunion of Jen and Brad at SAG. You must have known that they were friends and it was not going to let it consume you. It took a very long time. She has moved and not let me be.

Angelina would not be privy to the gossip of Hollywood, for their time, to be to their children and to work.

To appear the rumours of a rapprochement and even a possible affair between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt began after the actor appeared in the birthday of the former, in February 2019 at the latest.