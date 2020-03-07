Angelina Jolie is very proud to be the Maddox of the University in South Korea

Maddox Jolie-Pittwho has as a producer on the film, it is in college. The The E! News he confirmed that Maddox, the eldest son of the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt he is the Yonsei University, Seoul joined in Seoul, South Korea.

A source at the vehicle and informed him that the mom “very proud to“the 18-year-old, who will be studying biochemistry should. The courses start in the month of August.

In accordance with the Peoplewho gave him the news first-hand, and Angelina is Maddox at the University at the end of this month. “You miss him a lot to see, but it is doneit, ” said a source.

The Brothers Maddox – People, Zahara, Shiloh, Hotel and Knox – also, you will surely feel his absence, while he goes to school.