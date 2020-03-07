Angelina Jolie shows new tattoos in a commercial for a perfume

The commercial, directed by: Emmanuel Lubezki, “director of photography”, Oscar-winner, shows Angelina Jolie wrapped up in your sheets while you show off your tattoos.

Out of all his tattoos, he from his left shoulder, a prayer for the Cambodian Khmer language. The tattoo has the following messages.

“Your enemies keep away from you; If you acquire riches, which you must always be beauty in you: your and always will be, the Aspara, Wherever you go, many of them are going to help you, serve you and protect you by surrounding you from all sides”.

See also: