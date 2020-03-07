Becoming The Man: Taylor Swift reveals the behind the camera of “The Man”

Taylor Swift his debut as a Director with the official video to his new single, “The Man”also, was surprised when she to The man, so she shared with her fans which is also behind the camera, “Becoming the Man” you give all the details of your processing.

“The Man” has become one of the most popular topics of the swifties are as the feminist anthem of the interpreter is always stronger on the policy, with topics such as “You Need to Calm Down” and “Only the Young”.

“Never a cigar before Smoking. Never my underwear fit, as well as”Taylor Swift explained in the behind the camera of the challenges revealed to become a man, get out of the way, until you set the mode, for what he two “trainers”movement.

“I was so shocked to have a coach of the movement, to help me (…) had Never thought about, like a man, never something that interested me, but they go differently than we do”.

The official video of “The Man”looks to be a white man, who performs some actions questionable, but frequently in the male sex, but the surprise was to see that this man characterizes the own Taylor Swift.

“My suit (The Man took 5 hours every morning, ( … ), I Had a `suit músculosdebajo everything (…) once again I would like to say that me put, this is a show for the family”.

The behind-the-cameras “The Man” as it reached the 980.661 reproductions on the official channel YouTube of Taylor Swift.

