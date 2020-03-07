Ben Affleck has the best Spanish teacher in the house: his daughter!

Although a few days ago the images went from Ben Affleck the promotion of your new film is in English, it’s not safe, that she was new, she could speak the language of Cervantes. Now has revealed that her daughter Violet, 14 years old, speak still better the full name of it is. “Has always been a very good student and was interested in Spanishso I-and I helped” that revealed the actor, the 47-year-old at a gig Kelly Clarkson Show. “Now, all of a sudden, now at a higher level, in the most difficult classes, and makes it better,” he explained.

The protagonist Good Will Hunting ensures that the girl, who was born, as the fruit of their marriage with Jennifer Garner, it has already exceeded. “I believe that it is possible, which is better than I. And I said: ‘no, it can’t be’. I don’t care you don’t know, do your math homework when you were 14 years old, but you’re not going to be better than I with the German,” I joked. “So I decided that I go to the classes, I must of the day“.

So as you told, the further reaches of Jennifer Garner, Violet, a point at which self-corrected. “Don’t tell me this is the right time I know of only three times! Now, before and after“joked the actor, laugh in addition to the singer Kelly Clarkson, the could not prevent it while listening to the story.

When he was 13 years old, Ben Affleck filmed a tv program in Mexico, and he learned to speak Spanish. Later, while he was still on his career as an actor, he studied German for few months at the University of Vermont, and then she went a few years with Jennifer Lopez, so you could keep your level in Spanish is very proud of it.



Ben Affleck is currently in Cuba with Ana de Armasto roll with the straight end Deep water. Relationship with the colleagues, he seems to be in a film set and has in a friendship outside of work. Taking advantage of a break in his professional commitments, they have decided to rest and regain strength to get back in the work force by a trip to Havana. It is expected that after this trip, both back to their professional obligations, they might fit again. The moment of the film, which is jointly done, is in the process of post-production, so we have to wait a few months to see on the big screen, this thriller erotic-directed by Adrian Lyne and with a screenplay based on the novel In the background the seaby Patricia Highsmith.

The interpreter Garner, with whom he had three children: Violet, 14 years old, Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 7. was married since 2005 with Jennifer It was five years ago, when they parted, but by 2018, not only the official papers were put to his marriage. “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce“, she revealed recently in a sincere interview.