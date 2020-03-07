Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are together look (spectacular)

In Los Angeles, yesterday evening, were the première one of the most anticipated premieres of the season: The Lion King. The classic Disney live action promises to be the bands blockbuster of the year, but yesterday all eyes were far away from the big screen, because they were Beyoncé and his daughter Blue Ivy the authentic protagonists of the event.

The singer who gets a voice Naladecided that last night was one of those occasions, in which he will show to what he did. Beyoncé wore a blazer dress black wide neck covered with rhinestones and beads, which was born of a rock, signed transparent with rhinestone under Alexander McQueen. A styling, the diva took to his role Queen. The singer is not in also not spared, jewelrywith a large collar, a wide variety of earrings, sandals with inlay and a clutch of rhinestones.

Kevin WinterGetty Images

But at the height of the look, the best, to see what was in the hand of his daughter to appear on the red carpet, the Blue Ivy. The little one went connected with her mother and wore a blazer in black, with ornaments made of rhinestones on the shoulders over a white shirt and black pants with a rock transparent high bed with beads-just like the his Beyoncé. A look, with the Blue Ivy was mini-I his mother and all left with an open mouth.

Kevin WinterGetty Images

Special mention deserve the look beauty of the two. While Beyoncé wore to the braided hair gathered in a ponytail and with some caracolillos and decorate the curls of her face, the small lucia braided her hair picked up two rolls high tied with two bands occupied.

Two styles that Beyoncé proved that with Blue Ivy a worthy successor of his characteristic style. And after this premièrewe can’t resist to watch it again and you together on the red carpet.