Beyoncé prepares his first release of Ivy Park with Adidas

Beyoncé begins the year 2020 a great time in fashion, with the debut of his collection, Ivy Park for Adidas.

The superstar chose to Instagram this week to their 135 million fans the first look at her new fashion collection, at the announcement, you would associate with the sportswear giant at the beginning of this year.

A pair of sneakers, a Romper (jumpsuit), and a barbecue for gold are just a few of the pieces that fans can expect the new collection Ivy Park x Adidas, when it’s released in January, as the pictures from Instagram. The star has also revealed that the collection will be clothing and shoes unisex.

“This new line, it’s funny and suitable for the creativity, the highest power,” said Beyoncé of the magazine “Elle” on the title page of the publication. January, 2020.

“I focused on the design of a collection of unisex shoes and clothes, because I saw many people in the Ivy Park. How accepted the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of the clothing is neutral in terms of gender and break the calls rules of fashion,” he said.

Beyoncé launched for the first time, their brand of Ivy Park with the retailing of fashion Topshop in 2016, but he assumed the total operating costs of the company in the year 2018, prior to the departure of the German giant of sportswear Adidas in april.

The new release is the last in a series of projects for Beyoncé, whose 2019 included the introduction of their special Netflix “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”, and an album with the same name, as well as a role as the voice of Nala in the remake of Disney’s “The lion king”.