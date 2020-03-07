Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and other artists, to talk about mental health in their songs

The music on most of the themes of love, relationships and sex treated. However, a variety of artists, including Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and others have used to inspire their songs to those who have suffered, in you, a disease and mental health.

Topics such as depression, anxiety, stress, loneliness, and even bipolar disorders were reflected in the texts of the songs, which sounded more, these famous. So that, and the taboo behind, and proposed to have paid off, together with your fans for your problems.

Do not forget that a singer will cease to be a man, just because she is famous. Of it, than any other woman, the various complexities are female and everything that from the company he wants.

Billie Eilish, Tourette’s syndrome, and anxiety

The fame came much too early young star and 18 years of age still not good so a lot of information and harassment around processed. Several songs of the album “When we all fall “disappear” where do we go?“shows the feelings that have lived with you for 12 years.

The singer also suffers from the Tourette’s syndromeyou involuntary leads tics. “I think that, in General, people feel uncomfortable when you try these cases, because, if you do not experience this type of misfortune, you cannot understand what it is. They say things like: why do you feel bad when you this and that?” he is well-known to the public, Billie, on top of The country.

Lady Gaga, fear

The American artist has to speak out openly, what you like fame. All of these things are toxic afectarla he started an ultimatum to your situation. With their recent single “Stupid Love“Lady Gaga is hid, the psychological problems and turned it into something positive.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_49G4dU56T0(/embed)

Katy Perry, depression

In his latest album WitnessKaty had everything that I felt, in a phase of very complex in your life. “The themes of each album to tell certain of a time in my life. Finally, the party was more insecure in my life,, that was a roller coaster of emotions. With the next dvd, the focus is on mental health, true happiness and the way to get there,” he said after the evaluation of the 40.

Miley Cyrus, be afraid

In her role as Hanna Montana, Miley suffered a pressure of people, the incitaban to be different. This phase remained, but they were failures as her marriage with Liam Hermstrong. Songs such as “Slide Away“reflect on what she has felt in the last few years.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrvFv6j3-sM(/embed)

Selena Gomez, anxiety

The artist closes this list by your problems with depression and anxiety. With the theme “Anxiety“last year, all the moments and feelings, who has lived in the last years. “If I feel that I have overcome it / to kick The fear begins, and gives us a lesson,” he says in the verses of the song.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNYxeHFHqcU(/embed)

