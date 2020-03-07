Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie return to fight in court for custody of the children, Diário do Grande ABC

07/03/2020 | 12:10 pm

More than a year, after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arriving at a provisional agreement on the custody of the children, it seems to fix the ex-couple was in court again to have the Problem. According to the site of The Explosion, and now to the stars in Hollywood are fighting for the custody of five of her six children – Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, are still – as the oldest, Maddox completed 18 years of age or older.

In spite of the temporary agreement, Pitt and Jolie have not yet completed the procedure, and the actress delivered at the 3. March 2020, and the assessment of the documents in the custody of the children. In spite of all the court proceedings take place in a private manner, these reports will help evaluate the court, the parents of a minor of the age in relation to child abuse, drug abuse, or psychological problems, before you make your final judgment on your roof, it is worth noting that Angelina accused Brad of abuse in a relationship with a Maddox and as soon as the divorce proceedings, but the charges were not proven, after an investigation by the court.

In addition to the agreement on the custody of the children, Brad and Angelina still need to share your assets, and in particular to the winery, Miraval, in the value of $ 60 million – or 277 million reais, which it bought in 2011.

For those of you who don’t remember, the actor also has plans for a move to the United States, but you can only do this, if the younger – Knox and Vivienne – 18 years or older. In an interview with “Harper”s Bazaar-by the end of 2019, it said:

I would love to live abroad, and I’ll do it as soon as my children are 18 years old or older. Now I’m staying with, where her father decides to live with her.