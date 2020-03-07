Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie return to fight in court for custody of the six children, where he revealed the site – Monet

+







Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (picture: Getty Images) Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (picture: Getty Images)

Actor Brad Pitt and actress angelina Jolie to fight in court for custody of five of his six sons, the eldest son, Maddox, has old, just 18 years. According to the us website, The theme, the stopped two celebrities meet at the courthouse in Los Angeles to try to fix the Problem, after more than a year for the case.

learn more

The publication says that the main differences of the two, in order to bring the plan of the diamond, the children, life with her in Europe. Pitt, and of their legal representatives, wish for the children to move to a different country when you are 18 years old, and reminds us that the caçulas the former couple’s twins Vivienne and Knox, have for 11 years.

learn more





The actor-Brad Pitt, actress Angelina Jolie and a few of his children (picture: Getty Images) The actor-Brad Pitt, actress Angelina Jolie and a few of his children (picture: Getty Images)

In addition to Maddox (age 18), and the caçulas 11-year-old Pitt and Jolie are also parents to Zahara (15), passengers (16 years old) and Shiloh (13). The oldest of the two, which was adopted by Jolie when she was single, and later adopted by Pitt, and is currently enrolled at a University in the Republic of Korea in the South.

learn more

The theme reminds us that Pitt and Jolie had agreed to the temporary custody by the end of 2018, but the final draft has been the case since the announcement of the divorce of the two, the until the end of 2016. In addition to the terms of the custody of their five children, they also need to define the division of your assets, something was delayed in court ever since the separation.





Brad Pitt, the Oscar won by him in the year 2020 for his work on once upon a Time in the… in Hollywood (2019) (photo: Getty Images) Brad Pitt, the Oscar won by him in the year 2020 for his work on once upon a Time in the… in Hollywood (2019) (photo: Getty Images)

When the end of the wedding of Jolie and Pitt came to the public, the star has also been the target of an alleged breach of Maddox. It was investigated by the United States is found by the authorities, but was not guilty, the accusations of his ex.

learn more

The us press said that the meeting between Jolie and Pitt have already planned an appointment to the court in Los Angeles, California, determined to solve the case, but all the information is handled around the themes in the secret of the local authorities, in order to preserve the intimacy of the two celebrities and their children.





The hollywood actress Angelina Jolie in a scene from the Evil (2014) (photo: Handout) The hollywood actress Angelina Jolie in a scene from the Evil (2014) (photo: Handout)

Jolie and Brad Pitt came in 2005, during the filming of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ (2006), shortly before the end of his marriage with actress Jennifer Aniston.

learn more

Until 2019, the two had a turbulent few years on the job. She starred in the blockbuster ‘Maleficent’: the mistress of Evil, “and he won the academy award for Best atro a supporting actor in the year 2020 for his work in” once upon A Time in Hollywood…’ (until 2019) under the guidance of film-maker Quentin Tarantino.





Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (picture: Getty Images) Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (picture: Getty Images)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.