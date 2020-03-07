Brad Pitt is to “celebrate” the separation of Angelina Jolie in the company of their heirs. Come and find out! – Notes – Glamurama

As Glamurama on Monday, but Brad Pitt is to “celebrate” the first three years of their separation, Angelina Jolie is in good company: in addition to the six children they had or adopted with the show. In addition, that is, with reference to breaking in hollywood, not 100% clarified, shocked the world by 2016 and up to this day, it should be said, in passing, that de matteo has finally refrain from, the custody of the heirs of the former, if only for a limited period of time, because of the way time to the group. In addition, that is, that it is a hundred-per-hour recording of your participation in at least two of the movies, publication planned for the coming year, and soon the road is hit for a promotional tour for “Maleficent ‘ 2”, which hits theaters in mid-October.

But it is not clear that Pitt will take on myself the task of taking care of Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, but he already had to help his parents Jane and William Pitt, him with his mission. And where it is done to the family “get-together”, planned to use for the next couple of weeks, in time to vote in the summer? It is shown that the selected venue for the star is a Villa in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, had a guest house transformed into a children’s play area and even has the skate park, the paparazzi are also isolated enough to be too far away. (For The Anderson’s market)