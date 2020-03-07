Come and see Montenegro dropping of the voice at the house of Caetano Veloso in the hectic, Packed full of famous people. There is the game! – Notes – Glamurama

One of the classes, when in the night held on Thursday at the home of Paula Lavigne, Caetano Veloso, to a bid for the withdrawal of the artist. In addition to the auction of several pieces, such as a picture of Caetano veloso Wolfenson carried out by Bob, who has been thrown a us$ 40 billion, has to sing a lot. Who will be the opening act on the stage was nothing else than Montenegro. She was convinced that this is a drop in the voice, and in spite of the protest say that it is not a good singer, she was standing in front of a crowd of friends with much good humor. Needless to say, he took the challenge to the letter, and received a standing ovation for all of you. Also, if you have submitted the host that he did, Majur, seu Jorge, and the only one in the country.

Among the invited guests who included Milton Nascimento Hattusa Anitta, through, Fernanda Torres, Regina Casé, Heloisa Perrissé, Now, Malu Barretto, Dori Caymmi, Paula Burlamaqui, to name just a few. Play, to see how it was cooking that had to flow up into the early morning hours… and as a bonus got a good deal for the club.