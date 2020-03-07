Deadpool gets his own weapon in Fortnite, what is it?

New Leaks from Fortnite suspect that Deadpool gets his own weapons.

The emergence of Deadpoola in Fortnite caused great emotions. Although you will not find him still in the game, then appeared information about the new weapons already.

This is the first Situation in the game, if any guns need to be taken to the Form.

Weapons Deadpoola

Deadpoola you can unlock by weekly Tests. Recently, we wrote about the backpack, gets this Skin, and now leakerzy dorzucają this also includes weapons.

A Weapon-Dual Pistols. Even her appearance, while we already know the statistics. We know that you will be asked:

43 damage at close range

36.55 damage at medium range

32.35 in the distance

That is to say, a pretty versatile weapon, so do the opponents hurt, Yes, really, in any Situation. This is probably the return of the double pistols, were already some time ago in the game.

The second weapon bears the name of “MistyBop”. At the Moment, is not absolutely known that it will be, to apply 50 points of damage, and in 5 seconds recharging. What is interesting, MistyBop an unlimited number of shells it has.

It is not known when Epic decides to play that in addition to these two things. It is probably only after the appearance of the Deadpoola.