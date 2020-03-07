Demi Lovato praised the new album by Taylor Swift

LOS ANGELES, California.- Demi Lovato has shared his love for the music of Taylor Swift with stories of Instagram.

The singer made a screenshot of the playback of the theme “Cruel Summer”, and even praised, by “A Jam”, as a reference, that this is a good topic.

To top it off, she made it clear that you are a Swiftie, despite the rumors that the two were not on good terms at the end of last month.

“Life is too short, the women can’t support other women,” wrote Lovato in a different story, of Instagram, along with a heart of praise and palm trees emojis. “Especially if the women have good music. Great work @Taylor swift”.

The publication of the star of 27 years, the attention on Taylor to publish because it again, on its own page in Instagram. “This is incredible, and put the biggest smile on my face,” said the singer Lover on this Monday morning. “Thank you @ddlovato”.