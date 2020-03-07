Dies at the age of 41, LaShawn Daniels, composer of Beyoncé and Lady Gaga

Aslam Khattar
LaShawn Danielsthe award-winning composer for great artists such as Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga, he died in the case of an accident at the age of 41 years.

According to a press release issued by his wife, April Danielsthe musician he died this Tuesday due to a car accident in South Carolina.

Daniels won a Grammy as a composer in 2001, by the simple ‘Say My Name’ of Destiny’s Child, and was nominated and won many awards for his collaborations as a co-author of songs such as ‘Love and war’ Tamar Braxton, ‘He Wasn ‘t Man Enough’ Toni Braxton and ‘The Boy is Mine’ Brandy and Monica.

At the same time I have to take in the big hits ‘Telephone’ Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, ‘If You Had My Love’ of Jennifer Lopez and ‘You Rock My World’ of Michael Jackson.

