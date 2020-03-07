Dies LaShawn Daniels, composer of hits by Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and more | INSTAGRAM

LaShawn Daniels,American composer, was the author of songs written for Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, and many more music stars, on Tuesday at the age of 41 in a car accident in South Carolina (Usa), reported just this Thursday his wife, April Daniels, in a statement on Instagram.

LaShawn Daniels was composing a Grammy-winner in 2001, the song Say My Name, what is the interpretation of the “Destiny’s Child”. Daniels participated as a co-author on other topics have also been nominated for these awards, including “Love and war” by Tamar Braxton, He Wasn’t Man Enough by Toni Braxton.

He used the cooperation with the producer Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins, Daniels also compositions such as “If You Had My Love” Jennifer Lopez, “You Rock My World” by Michael Jackson, “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay, it was”, by Whitney Houston, “Telephone” by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé.

“In deep sadness we give the death of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend LaShawn Daniels, the victim of a fatal accident in South Carolina. He was a man of faith and an outstanding pillar in our family,” he wrote in the Declaration of his wife.

To add to his wife he shared a few words of thanks in a other publication, in which he writes: “For those that have asked, the services of LaShawn: #bigshiz #lashawn Daniels thank you for the support and the amount of love and prayer in the world about the loss of our beloved La Shawn. Words can’t Express how we have collected, in our time of grief.”

He wrote, “we Know there were many people, the feel, the effect of La Shawn and to her memory, but out of consideration for our family, the monument of La Shawn is private and only at the invitation of the family. This is a solemn moment for our family and we want to keep employees.”

At the end: “to ensure data protection and the sensitive nature of probability, no media, and only the guests are managed in a list of trusted people. With love, family”.