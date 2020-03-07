Exitoína · the producer of the ‘Flat’ it is said that he was happy with the release of Paula Fernandes’, but not the person

Mark Ronson spoke about his career and commented on the Brazilian version of the Hits, for which he won the Oscar, side by side with Lady Gaga

The producer of the successful Mark Ronson he gave in an interview with the In The State Of São Paulo and he talked about his career, the academy award, which he won by Lady Gaga, and talked about the confrontation with the Brazilian version Flatmade by Paula Fernandes and Luan Santana.

“She is one of America’s powerful,” he said about Lady Gaga, with whom he has worked, in the Flat. “Once, during a rehearsal, and she left a note that is so powerful that I completely forgot what I was doing.”

Ronson also spoke about how Flat if you compare it Joannethe album of the concert released in the year 2016, which was prepared by it. “The Joanne and the music Flat They are compositions of more open. A lot of me, I have the same guitar Joanne in Nothing Breaks Like a heart.”

The producer of the musical success, the comments on the Brazilian version Flatthe has won, the name of Together if it was recorded by the Who is Excited and Paula Fernandes.

In the interview, Ronson said that you haven’t heard the Portuguese version, but it made him happy to know that you exist: “I think it is one of the best compliments you can get, you know, that you reached your music to so many people.”

But, as Mark Ronson has not spoken, if you will, at some point you will hear the version with Paula Fernandes in Flat.