¡Fiesta in Mexico! As Rihanna celebrates her birthday

Oh Rihanna is a party! The interpreter ‘Diamonds‘from Barbados, is met 32 years ago until today, 20. February, which is why he decided to travels in the land of the Aztecs and the traditions of Mexico to celebrate her birthday with a party full of flavour and clear, with mariachi music!

Although Rihanna is usually very cautious about her private life in the social networks, it seems that is one of the guests at the party, because thanks to this in the internet a video in which the ex-partner, Drake, dressed in typical Mexican clothing, while a pair of mariachis, the famous Mañanitas sing him’. As soon as the mariachi music at the end, the interpreter ‘Love the way you lie‘down the candles of colorful cake after we have a little dance.

The return of Rihanna music

After their last production in the music, ‘Anti‘in the year 2016 Rihanna is still playing with his fans about his return to musicfor the day, think of yesterday’s move to los angeles on his official Instagram the date of the day, what he did, that maybe that would be the day that the interpreters finally, the studio revealed the album, however everything seems to indicate that the release refers only on his birthday.

And this is the same Rihanna, their next musical production, more than list, but refuses to take them out, since they are a kind of ‘hostility’ with your fansas he revealed in an interview Entertainment Tonight“I want to. enemistarme a little with my fans Well, in reality, alienated already to me, so I can pay you with the same currency.“said the interpreter for the American portal.

It is worth noting that at the moment, Rihanna is quite busy, because in addition to working in the music industry, the interpreter also has her own line of lingerie and make-uptherefore, she has to leave, the scenarios focus on this other company.