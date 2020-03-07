Francis Kéré, Carla Juaçaba, Anne Lacaton in the schedule of UIA2020RIO

Photo courtesy of UIA2020RIO





At the beginning of the year 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, the stage for a global discussion of all the villages and cities of the present and the future of our cities. In the year in which the site of the 27th World Congress of Architects, the UIA2020RIO, and the city boasts the title of the first capital in the world of architecture, from the UNESCO and the International Union of Architects (UIA).

The UIA2020RIO include the largest collection in the fields of architecture and urban planning on the planet, and is between 19 and 23. July 2020, with an expected visitor number of more than 20 thousand people interested in the discussion about solutions for the urban space, a more equitable, democratic and sustainable.

At the opening of the Congress, organized by the Institute of architects of Brazil (IAB) will be held in the sports hall of the time. In the main event and the discussions will focus on the known bearing of the Port area and in the nuclei and in the Palácio Gustavo Capanema, and the Museum of Modern Art in the centre of the city.

There are more than 150 speakers and have a recognized name, such as Diébédo Francis Kéré (Burkina Faso), and Elizabeth de Portzamparc (Brazil), Solano Benitez (Paraguay), Carla Juaçaba (Brazil), Elisabete França (Brazil), Anne Lacaton (France). The architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha, and Jaime Lerner, the publisher, the Moreira Salles, the Ambassador and author of the architecture of André Correa do Lago, and the singer Gilberto Gil, are part of the honor Committee.

Under the Motto “the Whole world. In a just world. The architecture is a 21″, the conference has four axes of discussion, diversity, and mixture, Changes, and emergencies; the weaknesses and inequalities; Transitoriedades, and streams), which is the basis for the 12 plates, 2 arch calls, and a 650-presentations, papers, and projects. In 25 meetings are held on General topics, seminar of the UIA, seminars, workshops of the Council of Architecture and Urbanism (CAU), the intra-congress on urban health, and other topics, workshops and seminars for students as well as guided tours in the city.

The event is supported by major international civil society organisations, such as the Council for architecture and urbanism of Brazil (CAU-BR), the Council for architecture and urbanism in Rio de Janeiro (CAU-RJ), the National Association of architects and urban planners (FNA), the group in the world, and the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro (FIRJAN).

Registration for the UIA2020RIO are available on the official website. Also are you open to the call for submission of papers and projects in architecture, urban planning and landscape planning.

Please see below for more details about the schedule UIA2020RIO, which is also a meeting with the leaders of the world, in a trade fair, competitions for students and young professionals and an extensive cultural program.



The Carnival

The parade on the Marques de Sapucaí avenue and the road will be it firmly on to the discussion of cities and municipalities, the carnival, the biggest of its kind in Rio. The school of samba Unidos da Tijuca, for example, will work with the theme of “architecture and urban planning: Where you live, and the dreams, and the school of the United Vila Isabel, with the theme of the city of Brasilia, Brazil

The world forum of the cities

In the 17th and 18th of July, Rio will host the World Forum of the cities and municipalities. You are invited to the mayors of the cities of the 26 adopted by the Congress of the UIA, the mayor of Rio and the mayor of the nearby city center (Copenhagen, Denmark), and the mayors of the main cities, and the most important cities in the world, in addition to the President and the past President of the UIA, representatives of UNESCO, the architect known for its expertise in the thinking and the power of the cities, in addition to the young executives, entrepreneurs and academics.

This group is to present and to discuss projects in their home places, and to develop a series of policies and measures. The mayor must commit to the guidelines for the future of cities, seen Habitat from the perspective of the objectives of the United Nations and the UN.

UIA2020RIO Expo

Parallel to the Congress, to be held in the UIA2020RIO Expo, a trade fair, where companies present to the public, that is state-of-the-art materials and equipment, for architecture, cities, furniture, and innovation. It will round out a 10-million-square-foot exhibition at the Pier Maua, will bring together 200 + exhibitors, up to 40 hours of lectures, 10 tables, negotiating, and about 20 start-ups. Please visit the website for more information.

UIA2020RIO Academic

The UIA2020RIO it will be next year, but the two most important activities in connection with the event to take place in the year 2019. The first is an International competition for architecture students after their thoughts on urban issues in low-income settlements. The publication of the notice is expected in September.

There are also Shows and a National award for “All the worlds”. In a just world. The architecture of 21, is dedicated to education and research in architecture and urban planning in Brazil. The announcement is no longer available.

In the academic area of the UIA2020RIO in conjunction with the MACAO-rio de janeiro, and the Brazilian Association of teaching in architecture and urban planning (ABEA).

Partnerships with local institutions and host cultural events

Architecture is not just designing buildings and parks. It speaks to the culture of a city and its people, and its environment, the historical and the social. In connection with the most important museums and Cultural centers in the city, and with the support of the Ministry of culture of the Municipal culture Department, the program has an extensive agenda of exhibitions and link is set to it.

Participating organizations include the National Museum of Fine Arts, School of Visual Arts, Parque Lage school of arts; house of wonders; the Casa Firjan; house Foundation Roberto Marinho; the Museum of Modern Art, National History Museum; Institute of the Botanical garden of Rio de Janeiro, Sitio Burle Marx, the art Museum of Rio, the Palácio Capanema, the Museum of the Ministry of foreign Affairs, the Museum of the National archives; Fundição Progresso, Casa França-Brasil; Imperial Palace; and the National library.

Especially the partnership with the Institute of National Historical and Artistic heritage (Iphan) and the Museu de Arte Moderna do Rio de Janeiro (modern art museum) is a highlight.

Events-Conceptual-Purposeful

Seminars, workshops and exhibitions in the months prior to the UIA2020RIO, which bring together the concepts and proposals are structured to be presented to the house of representatives. In March, the discussion is under the topic of diversity and the mixing. In April, under Changes to the emergency and. In may, the Fragile and Uneven. And then, in June, Transitoriedades, and cash Flow.

In any calendar month, will be developed concepts and proposals that come out of the event-preparation-s), in the course of the years 2019, at the latest, as well as the results of the case studies cross-cutting the main challenges of the contemporary city, such as, for example: mobility in cities, Sustainable development, wastewater disposal and water use, infrastructure, energy efficiency, Technical assistance, and the work of the architect; history and culture; and the materials and processes of design, places, Popular, and Smart City.

Preparatory Events-S

More than eighty events approved by the organizing Committee for the UIA2020RIO, and is carried out by the various States in the country, and some abroad, in the year 2019, at the latest. You are expected to adhere to talk about the topics that are relevant to the preparation of the foundations, as well as the goals and topics of the Congress. The results of these preparatory events-sms will be sent to the consolidation of their proposals during the months of March to June, in the year 2020. To learn more about these events, and keep track of your website.