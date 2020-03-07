Geisy Arruda poses in lingerie transparent on the Website: “I’m going to give you the zoom

Fat as always, Geisy Arruda has the temperature goes up in the social network after the publication of a picture of “fat”, on Wednesday (05/02/2020). On the click, then you do that in front of a mirror, the beauty comes in-a-lingerie-transparent, hide all the private parts in a strategic manner.

In the legend, she used the opportunity to stir up the fans. “I don’t want to, but don’t want to know I want to,” he said. It wasn’t long until the Geisy bombing of praise for it in the publication.

The internet is the advanced and most call it “delicious” and “tasty”. To say more cute, simply, “Oh, perfect, too much”, “You’re beautiful” and “I’m going to give you the zoom.

With more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram, Geisy update your profile records to loud. It is, of course, it’s never failed to be admired by the fans.