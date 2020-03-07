Gwyneth Paltrow launches the candles, the smell of her pussy

Gwyneth Paltrow is proof that the Hollywood star is also permitted a good amount of crazy. The proof of this is the newest addition to the Goop, a brand of life style and the welfare of the American actress. It is true that the brand is known for their products for something unusual, but this time, the term singularity has been raised to a higher level. The actress, 47 years old, cast – imagine– with a line of scented candles with the scent of your vagina (Yes, you read that right).

After you repellant products, as an insect for the “no vampires, psychics,” or the Jade eggs, to insert it in the vagina, the balance of hormones and the slime starts the “it Smells Like My Vagina” a line of candles with the smell of your vagina from Gwyneth Paltrow. “Candle with a scent, funny, beautiful, sexy, wonderful and unexpected.”, this is described in the new product from the actress herself.

“Uhhh… this has the smell of a vagina”

Surprisingly or not, the bottom line is that the plug that you put sold as “pãozinhos hot”, as the sold them within a few hours available on the website of the mucus. And it is important to note that in the 58 pounds (about 68 euros) is required for the candles, you don’t need to be attractive.

On the website of the mucus That Smells Like My Vagina is to explain how you came up with the name, “”. He explains that the name came as a joke. Comedy, and an expert in perfumes, and Douglas Little were on the home straight, this is a new product, and the actress said, “Uhhh… this has the smell of a vagina”.

Scroll through the gallery to see more pictures of Gwyneth Paltrow, and the candles, with the smell of the vagina.

Fotos: Arquivo Impala, Reprodução Instagram e D.R.

