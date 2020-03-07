It can’t be! Anuel says Shakira, “I Like you”, she looks at the reaction of his friend Karol G

The beautiful singer Shakira, and he is connected reguetonero Anuel AA, votes to create a new musical hit.

14. February 2020 · 07:04 hs

The beautiful Colombian singer Shakiraall has surprised his fans after the release of “I like” in collaboration with the reguetonero Anuel AA and to everyone’s surprise the song became a success.

Shakira & Anuel AA “like”



It should be noted that it is not the first time that the beautiful artist, she works with singers of the genre to the city, because she has also shared the recording Studio with singers such as Maluma, Nicky Jamamong other things.

Several followers Shakira the message of this band is surprising, since, the singer, is also one of the most controversial and your name in the industry, trap and reggaeton.

On the other hand, it is a great opportunity for the singer Anuel AAso Shakira it is, without a doubt, one of the singers, the largest and most important in this Millennium. The topic of “Me” has a great receptivity to the users of YouTube.

The song has been super popular on YouTube, so far, more than 3,200 likes and has been seen, at least more than 300,000 times. This song can artist in the first of several meetings, you these two.