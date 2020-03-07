It is not, she was saved! Show one of the most hidden secrets of Beyonce

Without a doubt, Beyoncé is one of the celebrities who do a message with every appearance, be it at an important event or simply in social networks.

Along his career, the singer of 38 years proved that he is one of the most beautiful people in the industry and music shows at the international level.

But now, Beyoncé revealed some of their secrets remain speechless every time, if you have a public appearance. Is that at some point, had the search of a standard, but, nevertheless, she managed to fight him off.

Apparently, neither the wife of rapper Jay-Z free of reactions, the skin of a person, such as, for example, the unwanted dark circles.

The secret the American actress starts with a strict diet, plenty of hydration and rest is necessary, but sometimes this is not enough. So it is that, like all people, looking for a make-up.

However, the secret the famous singer and her stylist, Sir John, you know very well how to counter this problem. Is makeup for the eyes, use neutral tones give a look with a fine elegance. A warm shade of brown, a shade darker than your complexion promotes and emphasizes the look. In relation to the rings around the eyes, is a concealer with a peach or pink to neutralize the blue zones.

On the other hand, the Council of the stylist is actress and model it must be borne in mind that the area where the dark circles are formed below the eye skin is fine and delicate. Therefore, you must apply it carefully (without pulling or pushing strong.